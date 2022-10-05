Baby contra Manes: “Sos una mierda como radical pero quizás sos lo mejor para el kirchnerismo”

El conductor acusó al dirigente radical de ser “un operador del kirchnerismo”.

Baby Etchecopar disparó contra Facundo Manes luego de sus declaraciones contra Mauricio Macri. “Sos una mierda como radica, como hombre de Cambiemos, pero a lo mejor sos lo mejor para el kirchnerismo …. ojalá que te vayas con ellos, reza, si crees en Dios, para que ganen las elecciones”, lanzó el conductor de A24.

Etchecopar también dijo que Manes “está operando para el kirchnerismo” e ironizó que es “una gran adquisición para el kirchnerismo tener un psiquiatra”.

Manes viene siendo muy cuestionado desde el domingo cuando habló en contra de Mauricio Macri y de su gobierno. El diputado nacional aseguró que el ex presidente practicó “populismo institucional” durante su paso por la Casa Rosada. Lo acusó además de espiar a integrantes de la coalición opositora.