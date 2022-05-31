Baby cruzó a Cristina Pérez al aire: “Me joden los pases con vos porque no sos buena compañera”

Estalló la interna entre dos conductores de Radio Rivadavia.

Los pases entre Baby Etchecopar y Cristina Pérez venían mal hace tiempo. Pero este martes la interna se expuso al aire. “Me joden los pases con vos porque no sos buena compañera”, le dedicó Baby. Y agregó: “Te cagas toda y no ejerces el periodismo”. 

Los dos conductores de Rivadavia venían hablando de la intendenta de Quilmes Mayra Mendoza. “No me cago toda, yo no me meto con quien se acuesta la gente”, le retrucó la conductora de la mañana.

La pelea siguió. “No hagamos más pases porque siempre me dejas pagando (…) a mi no me gusta tu estilo y a vos no te gusta el mio, te quiero igual eh”, se sinceró Baby.