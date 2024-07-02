Baby despotricó contra los periodistas que se reunieron con Milei en Olivos

El periodista se quejó de los “chupa culos” pero no dio nombres.

Baby Etchecopar cuestionó, sin dar nombres, a los periodistas que se reunieron con Javier Milei en la Quinta de Olivos. En realidad el dato no es nuevo. Ya había trascendido hace dos meses en el diario Clarín.

Hoy me enteré que algunos periodistas vistan la Quinta de Olivos, ven peliculitas, me parece una mierda … Yo lo voté a Milei, por la Fiesta de Olivos tuvimos problemas… que objetividad puede tener un periodista que va a escuchar Opera o mirar películas?“, lanzó.

El periodista se quejó de los “chupa culos” y dijo que varias veces lo invitaron, durante otros gobiernos, y no fue. “Los periodistas no tenemos que ser amigos del Presidente”, se quejó.