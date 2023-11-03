Baby desmintió haber censurado a la denunciante de Nápoli: “Nadie te invitó”

“Los problemas de alcoba me importan un carajo. Con Insaurralde era con la nuestra”, dijo el conductor de A24.

Baby Etchecopar salió al cruce de la joven denunciante del banquero Juan Nápoli, quien aseguró que el conductor la había censurado y la bajó de su programa.

“En Argenzuela dijo que la habíamos bajado de mi programa. Nadie te invitó. Hay un intermediario que te dijo ‘vas a ir al programa’ y yo no te invité nunca. Si viajaste a Cerdeña, a mi no me llevaste… Mientras no gasten la mia no me importa. No me nombres. Yo no censuro a nadie. Los problemas de alcoba me importan un carajo. Con Insaurralde era con la nuestra”, dijo Baby

 