Baby le bajó el tono a la pelea con Cristina Pérez, pero se la agarró con las feministas

El conductor cuestionó un comunicado de la “asociación de periodistas” y pidió que se rectifiquen.

Baby Etchecopar no pudo esquivar la polémica del día por su cruce con Cristina Pérez en la radio. En su programa de TV, trató de bajarle un tono a la pelea, “es una buena piba y una buena periodista” dijo, pero cuestionó un comunicado de la “asociación de periodistas” en su contra.

“Espero que si son periodistas y tan eficientes se rectifiquen. A lo mejor están acostumbradas a cambiarle la imagen a la noticia. Nunca hablé de camas, hablé de las preferidas de los políticos, que nos cuestan 20 colegios, 50 vacunas”, arrancó Baby. Y agregó: “Antes de enviar comunicados de repudio fíjense muy bien cual fue el texto. No me pueden reprochar algo que no dije. Mi abogado está elaborando una carta que espero que me respondan”.

Al mediodía los dos conductores se cruzaron al aire en Radio Rivadavia. “No hagamos más pases porque siempre me dejas pagando (…) a mi no me gusta tu estilo y a vos no te gusta el mio, te quiero igual eh”, lanzó Baby.