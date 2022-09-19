Baby le soltó la mano a Canosa

Nunca se llevaron bien. Ahora , que Canosa abandonó América , Baby le pega sin piedad.

Mientras Viviana Canosa sigue sin resolver su futuro laboral tras el portazo en América, un excompañero del canal la criticó en la mesa de Mirtha Legrand.
“Vivina nos hizo mucho daño. Yo estaba en Europa, me fui amado y volví odiado, la gente me decía: ‘Andá, alcahuete de Massa’, no sabía lo que había pasado”, lanzó Baby Etchecopar.
<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/jsBJBR3jv4w” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>
“Si a mí me prohíben algo, que no me pasa, lo digo al aire, pero no pego un portazo. No fue censura: Daniel Vila ya nos había dicho que aflojáramos un cambio con pasar los escraches”, aseguró el conductor.
Canosa renunció a A24 a principios de agosto cuando las autoridades del canal, con llegada a Sergio Massa, no le permitieron pasar el video del escrache contra el ministro de Economía.

Un mes después, Viviana redobló la apuesta en Instagram: “Al Gobierno le jode la libertad, le molesta los periodistas que piensan, que son capaces de perder su trabajo para no perder la libertad de expresión”.
La salida de Canosa fue anterior al ataque de Sabag Montiel y la “banda de los copitos” a Cristina Kirchner. Tras lo sucedido, desde el kirchnerismo la vincularon con los “discursos de odio”.
En las próximas horas, Viviana hará un nuevo vivo en las redes sociales: efusiva como es, seguro no dejará pasar la acusación desde el kirchnerismo y menos aún lo dicho por su ahora excompañero del canal.