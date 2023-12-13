Baby se cruzó con Cristina Pérez por la designación de Karina Milei

Para el conductor, Milei no debería haber sacado un decreto para permitir la designación de familiares.

Baby Etchecopar se cruzó con Cristina Pérez por la designación de Karina Milei en la secretaría general de la Presidencia. “En la normativa es nepotismo, pero en los hechos hizo la campaña con ella. No le hizo un favor”, intentó matizar la mujer de Luis Petri en el pase radial.

“Sí, pero es la hermana”, la cruzó Baby. Y agregó: “No hay explicación, hay que tener ética”.

Milei derogó el decreto 93/2018, que había sido aprobado por Mauricio Macri durante su mandato para limitar las designaciones en el Estado de familiares directos de funcionarios. Con esta modificación, el flamante mandatario pudo nombrar a su hermana Karina.