Banco Ciudad acordó convenio con F.O.E.T.R.A

El Banco Ciudad y F.O.E.T.R.A. Sindicato de las Telecomunicaciones celebraron un convenio marco que tiene por finalidad proveer financiamiento para proyectos del sindicato y ampliar el acceso de trabajadores y trabajadoras a productos y servicios bancarios.

 Las líneas crediticias que el Banco Ciudad pone a disposición se destacan por sus tasas de interés preferenciales y plazos extendidos; y mediante el acuerdo de retención de haberes con F.O.E.T.R.A., pueden utilizarse para amplios destinos. El convenio permite acercar toda la propuesta comercial del Banco Ciudad, que incluye cuentas gratuitas, tarjetas de débito y crédito bonificadas, y con un amplio programa de beneficios.

La iniciativa fue refrendada por el Presidente del Banco Ciudad, Guillermo A. Laje, y el Secretario General de F.O.E.T.R.A., Claudio Marín, en un encuentro que tuvo lugar en la sede central del sindicato, Hipólito Yrigoyen 3171. Estuvieron acompañados por la directora del Ciudad Delfina Rossi y el subgerente general de empresas Claudio Saffirio. 

Al respecto, Guillermo A. Laje manifestó: “nuestra entidad tiene a la inclusión financiera y el acceso al crédito como ejes estratégicos, y la sinergia con F.O.E.T.R.A. nos permite colaborar con esta histórica organización sindical, acercando nuestros servicios para impulsar su desarrollo”.

Por su parte, Claudio Marín destacó que: “La articulación entre las entidades bancarias y los gremios debe estar al servicio del bien común. El respaldo del sindicato permite inclinar la balanza a favor de los que tienen más dificultades a la hora de acceder a líneas de financiación”.

Las personas interesadas pueden completar sus datos para ser contactados por el  Banco Ciudad en:

https://www.bancociudad.com.ar/institucional/encuesta/Octubre2021

 