Banco Ciudad ayuda a las Pymes con nuevos servicios financieros

El Banco Ciudad y FECOBA (Federación de Comercio e Industria de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires) celebraron un acuerdo que permitirá a los comercios, sectores industriales y entidades afiliadas a la Federación acceder a una propuesta integral de servicios financieros y bancarios específicos para las actividades productivas y a bonificaciones en los costos de operación comercial.

Esta iniciativa fue refrendada en un encuentro que contó con la presencia del jefe de Gabinete de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Néstor Grindetti, el presidente del Banco Ciudad Guillermo A. Laje, y Fabián Castillo, presidente de FECOBA. (*)

La propuesta del Banco Ciudad para los comercios asociados a FECOBA permite vender con tarjetas, QR y botón de pago, con los aranceles más bajos del mercado. Incluye además la bonificación durante 36 meses de los servicios bancarios de Cuenta Corriente y una terminal POS para pagos con tarjeta de débito, crédito y prepaga (banda, chip y contactless).

Asimismo otorga gratuitamente la primera chequera, un acuerdo opcional de giro en cuenta, tarjeta de débito, punto de venta QR y botón o link de pago.

También permite sumar tarjetas de crédito Visa y Master, y Caja de ahorro dólar bonificadas. Los asociados de FECOBA pueden solicitar el conjunto de esta propuesta en todas las sucursales del Banco Ciudad o en forma digital a través del link de servicios para la actividad comercial en la web del Banco:www.bancociudad.com.ar/institucional/micrositio/Comercios

La firma del acuerdo se realizó ayer por la tarde en la sede de FECOBA en Florida 15 – CABA, y el jefe de Gabinete Néstor Grindetti, señaló: “Estamos contentos con la firma de este convenio en el que el Banco acompaña una vez más a las Pymes, comercios e industrias en este momento tan complicado que estamos viviendo”.

Guillermo A. Laje destacó la sinergia con FECOBA en distintas iniciativas que dan respuesta directa a las necesidades que plantean los asociados, y que potencian la llegada del Banco a los comercios e industrias de la Ciudad. “Lanzamos productos específicos que incrementan la competitividad en términos de costos y agilizan la operación comercial a través de la implementación de nuevas soluciones tecnológicas vinculadas a los servicios bancarios y los medios de pago”, subrayó Laje.