Banco Ciudad ayudó a recuperar un espacio teatral

El 17 de junio tendrá lugar la inauguración del Teatro Politeama, con la puesta en escena de la obra “La Verdad”, producida por Gustavo Yankelevich.

La completa reconstrucción de este espacio teatral de la calle Corrientes, que llevó adelante la empresa 100 Bares Producciones y cuyo principal accionista es Juan José Campanella, se hizo en parte posible gracias al financiamiento, en 2018, mediante un Préstamo Sindicado con participación del Banco Ciudad.

Esta obra requirió una inversión total cercana a los $600 millones; donde 100 Bares aportó el capital original y fue financiada en sus dos terceras partes ($400 millones) a través de un Préstamo Sindicado que otorgaron por partes iguales los bancos Ciudad y Nación.

En el marco de los preparativos para la apertura, el presidente del Banco Ciudad Guillermo A. Laje, junto al senador nacional Martín Lousteau y el subgerente general de Empresas del Ciudad, Claudio Saffirio, realizaron una recorrida por el nuevo teatro, acompañados y guiados por Juan José Campanella, quien se encuentra supervisando cada uno de los detalles de la etapa final de obra de la sala.