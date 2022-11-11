Banco Ciudad capacita en nuevas tecnologías bancarias

El próximo miércoles 16 de noviembre, a las 11 en el Auditorio Manuel Belgrano del edificio Maipú del Banco Ciudad (Maipú 326 – CABA),tendrá lugar el conversatorio sobre “Psicología y Ciberseguridad”, destinado a adultos mayores.

Durante el encuentro se brindará una mirada desde la psicología acerca de la influencia de las nuevas tecnologías sobre la vida cotidiana de las personas, los procesos de adaptación y relacionamiento con las plataformas virtuales y los recursos para hacer frente a los fraudes digitales, a cargo del Dr. en Psicología y titular de la Cátedra de Tercera Edad de la Facultad de Psicología de la UBA, Ricardo Iacub.

Para participar, la inscripción previa es a través del siguiente link: https://bit.ly/psicologiayciberseguridad (actividad gratuita, con ingreso limitado por la capacidad de la sala).

En octubre del año pasado, la entidad financiera, presidida por Guillermo A. Laje, y la Secretaría liderada por Milagros Maylin, suscribieron un acuerdo para profundizar la integración de las personas mayores, que contempla la capacitación en el uso de las nuevas tecnologías bancarias.