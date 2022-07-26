Banco Ciudad capacita para mejor competencia de las PyMEs

El Banco Ciudad continúa impulsando su Programa de Entrenamiento Empresarial con el objetivo de sumar herramientas de formación que apuntan a promover una mayor competitividad de las PyMEs.

La iniciativa, que complementa los servicios financieros del Ciudad, incluye capacitaciones en Escuelas de Negocios, Universidades y con especialistas en diversas temáticas; también un Club de Negocios, que brinda espacios de networking, consultorios especializados, rondas de negocios y una vidriera Pyme.

Aquellos interesados en participar del Programa deben inscribirse en:https://www.institutopyme.com.ar/comunidad-empresarial/  . Durante el mes de agosto, se proponen nuevas actividades gratuitas, con modalidad virtual, que incluyen: un Programa Ejecutivo con Ucema, con Certificación Universitaria: “Branding y reputación en las Pymes”; una Masterclass “Empresas de Familia – Gobierno Corporativo y cómo lograr que funcione en la MiPyme”; y una Charla de Impacto: “Disrupciones, tendencias y escenarios – Una mirada al mundo pensando en las pymes” (*).