Banco Ciudad lanzó nuevos servicios digitales

El Banco Ciudad lanza nuevos servicios digitales en su Sistema de Pagos Judiciales junto al Colegio Público de la Abogacía de la Capital Federal (CPACF), para continuar acompañando y brindando nuevos productos y soluciones para profesionales matriculados del Colegio.

Los nuevos servicios que se incorporan al Sistema de Pagos Judiciales del Banco Ciudad se presentaron durante un encuentro realizado en la sede central de la entidad financiera, entre el presidente del Banco, Guillermo A. Laje, y el presidente del Colegio, Ricardo Gil Lavedra. Estuvieron acompañados por el gerente general del Ciudad Gustavo Cardoni, el subgerente general de Banca Minorista de la entidad, Maximiliano Coll, y el coordinador de la Unidad de Innovación y Transformación Digital del CPACF, Agustín Pesce.

Entre las nuevas funcionalidades disponibles en la Plataforma de Pagos Judiciales ( https://pagosjudiciales.redlink.com.ar/#/auth/login ), se destacan las siguientes transacciones: pagos de bonos de derecho fijo y aranceles del CPACF, así como la posibilidad, a partir de enero, de pagar la Matrícula profesional. De esta manera, se digitalizan operaciones que hasta ahora se venían realizando de manera presencial en la sede del CPACF. La Plataforma del Ciudad también permite los pagos de la Tasa de Justicia y de Aranceles de la Corte Suprema. El Sistema de Pagos Judiciales brinda soluciones digitales ágiles y sencillas para personas físicas y jurídicas, y actualmente gestiona más de 250.000 operaciones al año.

Guillermo A. Laje, manifestó: “El trabajo mancomunado entre nuestros equipos y los del Colegio Público nos permite detectar, diseñar e implementar nuevas soluciones que colaboran con los estamentos de la justicia, los abogados y los estudios de abogacía”.

Por su parte, Ricardo Gil Lavedra, destacó: “En el marco del proceso de modernización que está llevando el CPACF junto al Banco Ciudad en materia de tecnología, estas nuevas funciones de la plataforma van a facilitarle y ahorrarle tiempo a todos los abogados que, hasta ahora, venían realizando de manera presencial todos los pagos en la sede del CPACF”.