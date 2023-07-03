Banco Ciudad otorga cuenta gratuita a consorcios

El Banco Ciudad y la Asociación de Administradores de Consorcios de la Propiedad Horizontal (ACAPPH) celebraron un convenio marco para impulsar el acceso de los Consorcios a la bancarización a través de los servicios y productos específicos que la entidad financiera ofrece para facilitar la administración y generar un ahorro, tanto para propietarios como para inquilinos, que viven en departamentos.

Esta iniciativa fue refrendada por Guillermo A. Laje, presidente del Banco Ciudad, y por parte de la ACAPPH, por el vicepresidente Christian Rubén Tettamanti y el secretario Fernando Vitale.

El Banco Ciudad brinda en forma gratuita a los consorcios de edificios una cuenta especial denominada Cuenta Consorcio, que permite una administración más ágil, eficiente y participativa de los consorcistas, facilitando el acceso a mayores y mejores servicios que reducen los gastos bancarios de las expensas.

Durante el encuentro realizado este mediodía en la casa central del Banco Ciudad (Florida 302 – CABA) , Guillermo A. Laje destacó que “uno de los focos del Banco Ciudad para las grandes ciudades pasa por brindar servicios bancarios específicos para los consorcios, que faciliten su administración en beneficio de los propietarios e inquilinos, por cuanto el trabajo conjunto con la Asociación de Administradores nos permite avanzar en este objetivo”.

Por su parte, Christian Tettamanti manifestó: “esta sinergia con el Banco Ciudad nos permite acercar herramientas a los administradores que simplifican la gestión diaria de los consorcios, y conllevan un ahorro para las personas que viven en edificios”.

La Cuenta Consorcio consiste en una cuenta corriente en pesos, a nombre del consorcio, gratuita si el consorcio está ubicado en CABA, o bonificada por 24 meses si está ubicado en el Gran Buenos Aires o en zonas de presencia del Banco Ciudad en el interior del país (**); y con los servicios de transferencias bancarias y emisión de chequeras sin costo para consorcios en CABA. El administrador y los propietarios autorizados con uso de firma pueden visualizar y controlar los movimientos de la cuenta y operar en ella.