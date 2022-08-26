Banco ciudad por mayor inclusión financiera de las mujeres

El Banco Ciudad acompaña la cuarta edición del Laboratorio de Inclusión Financiera (LIF 2022) que organiza el Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina-CAF, y que este año estará orientado a la presentación de soluciones digitales para la inclusión financiera de las mujeres y de MiPyMEs dirigidas y/o propiedad de mujeres en América Latina.

 

Esta iniciativa está destinada a startups de todos los países miembros de CAF -entidad que cuenta con 80 aliados públicos y privados en la región- y busca contribuir con la reducción de las brechas de inclusión financiera de las mujeres en general y de las MiPyMEs conducidas o creadas por mujeres, a través del desarrollo de soluciones tecnológicas y de modelos de negocio innovadores. El Banco Ciudad formará parte del comité de aliados que tendrá la responsabilidad de evaluar y seleccionar los mejores proyectos.

 

La convocatoria a participar estará abierta hasta el próximo 9 de septiembre a través del micrositio https://www.caf.com/es/actualidad/convocatorias/2022/07/laboratorio-caf-de-inclusion-financiera-2022/ .