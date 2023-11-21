Banco Ciudad presenta Cyrano

El Banco Ciudad, sponsor principal del Complejo Teatral de Buenos Aires, acompaña una nueva propuesta artística que es la obra Cyrano, el clásico de Edmond Rostand, en la sala Martín Coronado del Teatro San Martín (Av. Corrientes 1530).

El estreno de la esperada nueva versión que recrea la vida y romance del soldado y poeta Cyrano de Bergerac, se produjo este miércoles, con gran éxito y a sala llena. Con un gran despliegue escénico, este drama centrado en el amor, la belleza, los valores, la autoestima y el humor, se presenta con la traducción, adaptación y dirección de Willy Landin y está protagonizado por Gabriel Goity, en el rol de Cyrano, y un gran elenco integrado por María Abadi, Mariano Mazzei, Mario Alarcón, Daniel Miglioranza, Iván Moschner, Larry de Clay y Fernando Lúpiz, entre otros artistas.

El Banco Ciudad impulsa las distintas propuestas culturales que se desarrollan en las salas del Complejo Teatral de Buenos Aires, y cuenta con un programa de beneficios con las tarjetas de la entidad que incluye un descuento de 2×1 en la compra de entradas, disponible para quienes deseen disfrutar de este clásico que ofrecerá funciones de miércoles a sábados a las 20, y los domingos a las 18, así como para todas las obras en cartelera del Complejo.