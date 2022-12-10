Banco Ciudad presenta subasta de gran arte argentino

El Banco Ciudad presenta una gran subasta de arte en la que se destacan nueve obras de Raúl Soldi, que junto a otras 110 piezas, que incluyen cuadros y esculturas de reconocidos artistas, conforman una propuesta extraordinaria para adquirir arte argentino.

Entre las obras más notables, se encuentran “Damas”, “Descanso de ensayo”, “Religiosos” y “Figura de Mujer”: Daniel Soldi, hijo del gran artista plástico argentino, visitó la exhibición en la galería del Banco Ciudad (Av. Cabildo 3061) y señaló que “los dibujos y carbonillas expuestos, son paisajes de la primera época, muy relevantes dentro de la producción pictórica de Raúl”.

Entre las obras de su padre, Daniel Soldi destacó especialmente la presencia de “Figura de Mujer”; que se ofrecerá por un precio base de $350.000.

Frente a ese cuadro, comentó que “el boceto está relacionado con los frescos que mi padre realizaba para la Capilla de Glew, donde tomaba cuadriculas de 50cm x 50cm y hacía perforaciones sobre el papel, marcando las figuras con un punzón, y aplicando un polvillo colorado.

De esta manera quedaba marcada la pared con las figuras, y lo hacía por partes para que le dé tiempo a que fragüe. De estos bocetos en papel madera quedan muy pocos, ya que lamentablemente se desechaban al terminar el trabajo”.

Además de las obras de Soldi, esta gran subasta de arte reúne una variedad de piezas de artistas consagrados, de diferentes estilos y épocas, que incluye trabajos de Antonio Berni, Florencio Molina Campos, Carlos Gorriarena, Osvaldo Imperiale, Juan Carlos Castagnino, Vicente Forte y César Paternosto, entre otros.

Los exquisitos trabajos de Soldi, junto al resto de las excelentes obras, componen un catálogo de 119 piezas únicas, que conforman una vasta propuesta y aseguran a los compradores una excelente inversión en arte, tanto por su calidad como por su competitivo precio base de tasación.

La subasta contempla una gran diversidad de opciones para adquisición, con bases a partir de los $25.000 y hasta los $4.500.000 -monto que corresponde a la obra “Damas” de Raúl Soldi-, permitiendo una amplia participación.

Dentro de las obras que más resaltan en este remate, se encuentra “El niño de la campera celeste”, un trabajo original de Antonio Berni