Banco Ciudad presentó los ganadores de “Gente de mi Ciudad”

El Banco Ciudad presenta las obras ganadoras de la 23° edición del reconocido certamen fotográfico “Gente de mi Ciudad”, y anuncia la exposición de las obras, que se inaugurará el 15 de noviembre en Parque Patricios, junto con la entrega de premios.

La obra “Somos” de María Horton obtuvo el primer premio; el segundo lugar correspondió a la fotografía “Diego está” de Sergio Pisani; y el tercer premio fue para Kala Moreno Parra por “Impasse”.

El jurado del concurso destacó también otras 5 obras, que obtuvieron menciones, y hubo 31 obras seleccionadas. Por su parte, el público, con su voto, eligió la obra de Lucas Alfonsín Donnici, titulada “La mirada doña Alba”.

El tradicional concurso es abierto a profesionales y aficionados, y este año contó con más de 1700 participantes. Con la Ciudad de Buenos Aires como eje temático, las obras retrataron distintos instantes, aspectos y costumbres de la identidad porteña. Varias de las obras galardonadas con los premios adquisición pasarán a formar parte del patrimonio artístico permanente del Banco Ciudad.

La muestra presencial donde serán expuestas las obras distinguidas se realizará este año en el Parque de los Patricios. La inauguración y entrega de premios será el 15 de noviembre a las 18hs, en Monteagudo y Patagones, Parque Patricios CABA.

 