Banco Ciudad presentó muestra UrbanaBA en Madrid

El Banco Ciudad, junto al Ministerio de Cultura de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires,presentan en Madrid la muestra “UrbanaBA – Gente de mi ciudad 2000-2022”, una edición especial del Concurso Fotográfico “Gente de mi Ciudad”. Del 1 al 15 de marzo, 26 fotografías premiadas de las 23 ediciones del tradicional concurso se exhiben en la Casa de América, frente a la Plaza de Cibeles, en la zona más artística de la capital española.

Esta iniciativa se enmarca en el programa Conexión Buenos Aires-Madrid, impulsado por el Ministerio de Cultura de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, para promocionar a Buenos Aires como destino para vivir, visitar y estudiar.

 Este concurso, que convoca a aficionados, profesionales y colectivos de fotógrafos, cumple este año 23 años de realización ininterrumpida, con más de 40 fotos premiadas y seleccionadas en cada edición. La historia, la evolución social y los cambios edilicios de la capital argentina pueden vislumbrarse, a través de los años, en las imágenes que presenta esta iniciativa. El extracto que se está exhibiendo en Madrid, de más de dos décadas de recopilación fotográfi­ca, pretende mostrar coincidencias entre un medio de expresión y el pulso de los últimos 22 años de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires.