Banco Ciudad sigue entrenando Pymes

El Banco Ciudad continúa impulsando su Programa de Entrenamiento Empresarial con el objetivo de sumar herramientas de formación que apuntan a promover una mayor competitividad de las PyMEs.

La iniciativa, que complementa los servicios financieros del Ciudad, incluye capacitaciones en Escuelas de Negocios, Universidades y con especialistas en diversas temáticas; también un Club de Negocios, que brinda espacios de networking, consultorios especializados, rondas de negocios y una vidriera Pyme.

Durante el mes de abril, se proponen nuevas actividades gratuitas, que incluyen: un Programa Ejecutivo presencial para empresas denominado “Gestión de Operaciones” junto a la Universidad Torcuato Di Tella; una Masterclass virtual sobre “Mercado de Capitales”; y una Charla de actualización, con modalidad virtual, sobre requisitos cambiarios y aduaneros para pagos de Importaciones y Servicios en comercio exterior.

En la plataforma del Instituto Pyme del Ciudad además se desarrolla un Club de Negocios, que brinda diferentes servicios tales como Ronda de Negocios, para que las PyMEs puedan vincularse y presentar sus productos y servicios; también un espacio de Networking, para conectar y compartir buenas prácticas, experiencias y problemáticas; y una sección denominada ADN Pyme de consultorios personalizados con especialistas en diversas temáticas.

Por último, se otorga a las empresas un lugar exclusivo en la web del Instituto, denominado Vidriera Pyme, para que publiquen información sobre su negocio y amplíen sus redes.