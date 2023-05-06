Banco Ciudad subasta vagones de subte

El Banco Ciudad anuncia una subasta online de vagones de subte, que por cuenta y orden de Subterráneos de Buenos Aires S.E. (SBASE),saldrán a remate el próximo 14 de junio a partir de las 10.

Se trata de 14 unidades de la marca General Electric, de origen nacional, fabricadas en 1964, y que en 2020 fueron retiradas del servicio en el marco del Plan de Renovación del Material Rodante de la red.

Las unidades circularon en las distintas líneas de subterráneo de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires desde su puesta en funcionamiento, hasta el año 2020. La participación en la subasta requiere inscripción previa y puede consultarse enhttps://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar

Cada una de estas unidades, que saldrán a remate con un precio base de $680.000, fue fabricada en el país, en la provincia de Córdoba, por la empresa estatal Fabricaciones Militares. Todos los lotes ofrecidos se encuentran prácticamente en su estado original, con pocas modificaciones posteriores a su fabricación.