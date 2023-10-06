Banco Ciudad lanza créditos nuevos para estudiantes

En el marco de las iniciativas vinculadas con la inclusión financiera y para impulsar la bancarización y los proyectos de todos los estudiantes, el Banco Ciudad relanza su línea de créditos con nuevos beneficios en la tasa de interés, que la ubican como la mejor propuesta de financiamiento para estudiantes del sistema financiero argentino. Estos préstamos, por montos de hasta $5 millones, están disponibles desde hoy a través de la web del Banco Ciudad, y se brindan con una nueva tasa de interés fija y preferencial desde 44% TNA(1), a un plazo de hasta 36 meses. Se trata de una financiación que los estudiantes pueden utilizar para amplios destinos, y que admite la figura del garante para quienes no cuentan con ingresos propios.

La propuesta está dirigida a estudiantes mayores de 18 años, de carreras universitarias, terciarias o posgrados, y graduados que se hayan recibido en los últimos 5 años, así como a estudiantes de último año del nivel secundario, y para quienes realizan cursos de formación profesional y capacitación laboral.

Dentro de esta línea exclusiva para estudiantes, se incluye un acompañamiento especial para las mujeres que se desarrollan en ciencia y tecnología (CyT), que es uno de los sectores de la economía con menor participación femenina en el mundo, y en particular en América Latina. Las estudiantes y graduadas de carreras de estas áreas(2) acceden a la mejor tasa de interés que brindan estos créditos, que es fija y preferencial del 44% TNA, que ubica a este préstamo entre los más competitivos del sistema financiero. Por ejemplo, si se solicita $1 millón a un plazo de 36 meses, la cuota fija mensual es de $ 58.700-. Para otras carreras, cursos o estudios, los préstamos se ofrecen con una tasa de interés desde el 49%TNA.

Estos préstamos están disponibles en todas las sucursales del Banco Ciudad, en C.A.B.A, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Río Cuarto, Mendoza, Salta y Tucumán. La gestión puede iniciarse de manera online a través del micrositio exclusivo para Estudiantes en la web del Banco Ciudad: