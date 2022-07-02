Barbieri se despide como Rector y rearma su futuro

Alberto Barbieri comienza a despedirse como Rector de la UBA. Su futuro estará ligado a Ciencias Económicas donde le ofrecieron ser encargado de las relaciones internacionales de dicha Facultad. En reemplazo , como nuevo Rector entra Ricardo Gelpi, de Medicina.

Barbieri dijo que se bajó de un posible tercer mandato para dar el ejemplo. En la estructura de mando UBA sigue fuerte el radical , Emiliano Yacobitti