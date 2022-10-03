Batakis dice que fue al Apple de paseo

La ex ministra salió a aclarar el escándalo a través de sus voceros.

La ex ministra de Economía y actual titular del Banco Nación Silvina Batakis fue sorprendida en el Apple Store de Nueva York. El video se viralizó el fin de semana. Ante la repercusión, la funcionaria dejó trascender que solo estuvo mirando y que no compró nada.

La polémica surge por los dichos de Batakis cuando era ministra. Por ese entonces, cuestionó los viajes al exterior y hasta habló de las compras fuera del país: “Cuando uno hace compras en el exterior y esos dólares son los que deberían haber ido al sector productivo, estamos dañando el futuro de todos los argentinos”, dijo en julio pasado. Y agregó:. “El derecho a viajar colisiona, o tensiona, con el derecho a la generación de puestos de trabajo”, dijo.

Llamativamente, desde el entorno de Batakis salieron a decir que solo estuvo en el local de Apple porque “estaba lloviendo”. La funcionaria estuvo en Nueva York para participar de una actividad oficial en la sucursal que el banco argentino tiene en esa ciudad y tener reuniones con otras entidad.

 

 