Batakis no atendía el teléfono porque estaba manejando y la tuvo que llamar el Pichichi

La escena fue revelada por el ministro de Producción.

Silvina Batakis casi se pierde la oportunidad de conducir el ministerio de Economía por manejar sin manos libres. Daniel Scioli contó que al momento de convocarla, no la podían ubicar porque estaba manejando. “Haceme el favor y comunicate con ellos“, le habría dicho el ex gobernador cuando logró que lo atiende. Batakis le respondió: “Dígale que en 10 minutos me voy a poder comunicar, cuando estacione el auto”.

La escena ocurrió ayer, domingo, cerca de las 19 horas. A esa hora, en casi todos los medios se hablaba de Marco Lavagna como sucesor de Guzmán.

La portavoz Gabriela Cerruti reveló además que el encargado de llamar a Batakis fue Santiago Cafiero, el canciller que sigue actuando como jefe de Gabinete.

 