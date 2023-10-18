Bebe Contepomi en un juicio millonario

Se había despedido en buenos términos del canal pero ahora reclama una importante suma de dinero a Artear. El Bebe sacó a relucir su espíritu rockero e inició una demanda millonaria , calculada en 1 millón seiscientos veintidós mil dólares. La empresa no se presentó a la conciliación obligatoria, segú informó Laura Ubfal.

Contepomi había decidido desvincularse por lo cual no se conocen los detalles de sus argumentos de pedir una cuantiosa indemnización.