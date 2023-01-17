Bebe Contepomi se despidió en las redes con un mensaje emotivo

Luego del ruido que había generado su salida, Bebe Contepomi se despidió hoy de TN y canal luego de 25 años de carrera. “Son muchos nombres para nombrar, pero todos saben quiénes fueros mis aliados, mis mentores, mis compañeros y mis amigos”, dijo de manera amigable.

Recordemos que se había filtrado que había mandado una carta documento y que su salida era en malos términos. Dentro del canal dicen que fue una maldad para intentar desviar la mirada por otras salidas como la de Diego Leuco, que renunció a Telenoche.