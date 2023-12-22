Beliz habló de los sótanos de la democracia en una reunión reservada

El ex funcionario de Alberto Fernández habló en un encuentro convocado por Cúneo Libarona.

Gustavo Beliz reapareció ayer en una reunión de todos los ex ministros de Justicia de los últimos 30 años. El encuentro fue convocado por el flamante ministro Mariano Cúneo Libarona. Cada uno de los invitados habló unos minutos y le dio algunos consejos al nuevo ministro. En su intervención, Beliz habló de los “sótanos de la democracia”, el término que utilizaba con frecuencia el ex presidente Alberto Fernández para hablar de los servicios de inteligencia.

Recordemos que Beliz tuvo serios problemas con Jaime Stiuso durante el gobierno de Néstor Kirchner y luego se tuvo que ir del país. Regresó con el gobierno de Fernández y fue parte de su círculo íntimo en los primeros tiempos de esa gestión.

Además de Beliz estuvieron en la reunión León Carlos Arslanián, Rodolfo Barra, Elías Jassan, Raúl Granillo Ocampo, Ricardo Gil Lavedra, Jorge Vanossi, Juan José Álvarez, Gustavo Béliz, Alberto Iribarne, Aníbal Fernández, Julio Alak, Germán Garavano y Marcela Losardo.

Llamativamente, el último ministro del área, Martín Soria, se ausentó. Tampoco estuvo Horacio Rosatti, el presidente de la Corte Suprema.