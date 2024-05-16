Belliboni se toreó con un diputado en TV y se puso picante en las redes

El dirigente piquetero está nervioso con el avance de las causas judiciales.

Eduardo Belliboni está nervioso con el avance de las causas judiciales que investigan el manejo de los planes sociales. Aunque siempre fue su estilo gritar en cámara y pelearse con todos, en las últimas horas se lo notó más sacado de la cuenta. Anoche se quiso ir a las manos con un diputado de la provincia de Santa Fe, que lo acusó de robarse el dinero de los pobres.

Fue en los estudios de Crónica TV. Belliboni explotó cuando el diputado lo trató de ladrón y lo buscó varias veces. La producción los había sentado muy pegados y la conductora, Mariana Contartessi, tuvo que intervenir y cortarles los micrófonos.

“A mi no me vas a tratar de ladrón”, repetía el piquetero a los gritos.

Al margen de ese incidente, Belliboni estuvo picante en las últimas horas en las redes. Primero se la agarró con tres periodistas de LN+ y luego con TN, que mostró un comedor fantasma en Berazategui.