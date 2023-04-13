Beneficios del Banco Ciudad para matriculados de Económicas

Se presentaron propuestas vinculadas a líneas crediticias, un nuevo programa de referidos, servicios bancarios y beneficios para los matriculados.

 El presidente del Banco, Guillermo A. Laje, y Gabriela Russo, presidenta del CPCE, anunciaron un nuevo programa de referidos y las propuestas de acceso a financiamiento, que incluyen líneas crediticias para emprendedores y préstamos específicos para mujeres emprendedoras, con características muy competitivas para todos los matriculados.

 Al respecto, Guillermo A. Laje manifestó: “Trabajamos permanentemente junto al Consejo para acompañar e impulsar el desarrollo profesional de los matriculados de manera integral, promoviendo el acceso al financiamiento y a servicios bancarios de calidad”.

Por su parte, Gabriela Russo destacó el vínculo estratégico entre las entidades y señaló que es fundamental que podamos seguir desarrollando alianzas que promuevan beneficios para nuestros colegas, y ayudarlos a concretar los proyectos que impulsen su crecimiento personal y profesional”.

 