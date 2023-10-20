Benegas Lynch hijo quiere privatizar las ballenas

Otro estrafalario argumento libertario sobre como solucionar problemas medio ambientales. En este caso los negacionistas del impacto medio ambiental dicen que para proteger ballenas había que privatizar. los mares. El episodio desopilante ocurrió en el programa de streaming , Caja Negra. Allí , Bertie Benegas Lynch propuso debatir la privatización de los mares argentinos.