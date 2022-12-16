Bercovich despidió a su compañera en la radio

Alejandro Bercovich anunció ayer que Noel Barral Grigera no seguirá en el programa que conducen juntos en Radios con Vos. “Me costó muchísimo tomar la decisión pero estoy muy cansada de tantas horas al aire”, contó ella emocionado por la despedida.

Bercovich no dio detalles de su reemplazante luego de cuatro años con Barral Grigera. “La va a tener difícil”, bromeó.