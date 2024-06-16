Bercovich reclamó la libertad de los detenidos

En la previa de los Martín Fierro de la radio, Alejandro Bercovich hizo el primer discurso político. De la nada, reclamó la libertad de los 16 detenidos por los incidentes en el Congreso. “Están detenidos por protestar y en este país está permitido protestar”, dijo. No vio los incidentes que transmitieron los canales.