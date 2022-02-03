Berni destrozó a Ritondo: “Todavia tiene que explicar la droga que le robaron las ratas”

El ministro de Seguridad despotricó contra su antecesor en el cargo.

Sergio Berni dio una extensa entrevista en Intratables luego de una jornada trágica que terminó con 20 muertes por la droga adulterada. En ese contexto, criticó la “mezquindad” de Cristian Ritondo y Diego Santilli por algunas declaraciones sobre la tragedia.

“En estos últimos años no se vio al Gobierno derribando ningún búnker. Con ese tipo de políticas termina sucediendo lo que hoy todos vimos. Mientras ellos se llenan la boca hablando de Estado presente, lo único que observamos es un Estado completamente ausente”, fue uno de los tuits de Ritondo que enojaron a Berni.

“No puede hablar Ritondo, todavía tiene que explicar la droga que le robaron las ratas. Las únicas ratas adictas que conozco son las de Ritondo…. Tiene que explicar la plata que usaron para alquilar aeronaves, tiene que explicar los helicópteros en Paraguay traficando droga”., lanzó. Luego intentó bajarle el tono al decir que todos los gobierno fracasaron en la lucha contra la droga pero ya era tarde.

El episodio de las ratas ocurrió en 2018, cuando desaparecieron e 540 pares de marihuana en un depósito judicial y fueron echados varios efectivos de la Bonaerense.

Berni tuvo una noche de furia y hasta se cruzó con Aníbal Fernández por un tuit. El propio Aníbal tuvo que salir en Intratables para poner paños fríos. 