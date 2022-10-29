Berni dice que ya no habla con Cristina: “El kirchnerismo se apartó del proyecto de país que teníamos”

El ministro de Seguridad bonaerense sigue siendo más critico que muchos opositores.

Sergio Berni sigue cuestionado al gobierno nacional, como lo hizo desde el primer día. Dice lo que piensa, sin filtros, y hasta es más duro que muchos opositores. Siempre se dijo que la vicepresidenta era su único sostén. Pero acaba de revelar que hace tiempo que no hablan.

“No estamos peleados, pero hace mucho no hablo”, contó en una entrevista con Lucas Morando. Y agregó que le tiene “afecto y cariño”. “El kirchnerismo se apartó del proyecto de país que teníamos en el año 89“, explicó sobre su alejamiento.

Berni es uno de los funcionarios con un pie afuera. Anoche, en la entrevista con LN+ dijo cosas como esta: “El Gobierno no pudo resolver el principal problema en el que había basado su campaña, recuperar el poder adquisitivo y termina con una inflación del 50%. Eso repercute en una clase media que todos los días está siendo castigada”, lanzó.