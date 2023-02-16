Berni otra vez contradice al kirchnerismo y pide por las Taser

A contramano con el discurso del kirchnerismo, que sigue frenando el ingreso de la Taser al país, Sergio Berni aseguró que no entiende la decisión del Gobierno. Siempre tuve la misma postura, he peleado dentro de mi espacio por el uso de las pistolas Taser. Hoy es una falta de respeto. El mundo ya la saldó hace muchos años. La Taser es una herramientas indispensable”, dijo. Sin embargo, dijo que no las compraría para la Bonaerense porque son “muy caras”.