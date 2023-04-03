Berni quedó acorralado contra la pared y terminó en un hospital

El ministro de Seguridad bonaerense fue rescatado por la Policía de la Ciudad.

Las aventuras de Sergio Berni en las protestas públicas casi terminan en una tragedia. El ministro de Seguridad llegó en helicóptero a una protesta de colectiveros y casi termina linchado. En cadena nacional, Berni fue golpeado y acorralado contra un paredón. 

La Policía de la Ciudad tuvo que rescatar a Berni casi a la fuerza y lo trasladaron al Hospital Churruca, donde fue atendido por los golpes.

Berni llegó a una protesta por la muerte de Daniel Barrientos, el colectivero de la línea 620 asesinado esta mañana, e intentó hablar con los manifestantes. El crimen ocurrió a las 4:30 de hoy en el kilómetro 41 de la ruta 3, cuando Barrientos comenzaba el servicio. Un grupo de delincuentes se subió a la unidad y comenzó un tiroteo con un policía que viajaba en el interno. Producto del enfrentamiento, una bala impactó en el pecho de Barrientos.

En medio de una batalla campal con pocos antecedentes, Berni recibió piedras y puñetazos en la cara. Cuando estaba acorralado le tiraron un pañal con materia fecal sobre la cara.