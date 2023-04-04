Berni quiere putear a Burzaco

Increible. La policía porteña le salvó la vida pero ex Super Berni le indilga al flamante ministro de la ciudad la culpa de “haberlo detenido”. Los colectiveros enardecidos por el asesinato de su compañero lo lincharon al funcionario de Kicillof , hasta que un par de policías d ela ciudad lo pudo retirar del lugar. Sin embargo, con el Gato Sylvertre tuvo esta descarga verbal.