Berni se compró un avión de USD 7 millones

Tiene capacidad para ocho personas y será utilizada para traslado de funcionarios.

La aeronave es un Beechcraft King Air B200GT/250, último modelo y con escaso uso, que se fabricó en junio de 2020, y tiene apenas 89,5 horas de vuelo y 56 aterrizajes. Tiene capacidad para ocho personas, entre tripulantes y pasajeros, con asientos de cuero y detalles de lujo y confort en la cabina.

Berni dijo que es para trasladar a funcionarios, no para uso de la Policía, y explicó que reemplazará a un avión similar que tiene 20 años de antigüedad.

“Es una herramienta indispensable en la Provincia de Buenos Aires. No es para que el gobernador se vaya de vacaciones a Brasil“, chcaneó el ministro de Seguridad.

Según la documentación revelada por el sitio Border Periodismo, la transacción se hará por una suma que se remonta a los US$​ 7.195.214. O su equivalente en pesos (a la cotización del dólar a $ 105,71, del 24 de noviembre), el no menos impactante monto de$760.893.880,50.