Berni se desmarcó del relato K sobre Milagro Sala: “Se tiene que hacer cargo del problema político que generó en Jujuy”

Elogió la obra de la dirigente social pero alertó que fue la culpable de la derrota a manos del radicalismo.

Sergio Berni siempre da la nota. Horas después del viaje de Alberto Fernández a Jujuy para abrazarse junto a Milagro Sala, el ministro de Seguridad destacó su obra pero dijo que fue la principal culpable de la derrota política a manos de Gerardo Morales.

“Yo conocí la obra de Milagro Sala … fue tremendo lo que hizo en materia de construcción de viviendas, no conozco nada parecido”, arrancó diciendo en una entrevista con Alejandro Fantino.

Pero atrás del elogio vino el dardo. “Es la gran responsable de que hayamos perdido Jujuy, lo volvió loco a Fellner (el ex gobernador), le tomaba todos los días la casa de Gobierno, se tiene que hacer cargo del problema político que generó en Jujuy”, lanzó.

Cuando Fatino le preguntó si la dirigente es una “presa política” como viene sosteniendo el kirchnerismo duro, Berni salió de una manera elegante: “Desconozco el expediente”.