Blumberg ahora dice que un candidato de Milei “habría pagado 250 mil dólares”

Se trata de Pablo Ansaloni, sindicalista que va quinto en la lista de Milei en la Provincia.

Juan Carlos Blumberg grabó un video para defenderse de los dichos de Javier Milei y otros dirigentes de La Libertad Avanza sobre la “venta” de candidatura.

Blumberg fue una de las primeras voces que habló de compra de candidaturas. En ese momento acusó a Milei pedir hasta “50.000 dólares” por una candidatura a concejal. “Aparentemente, el que pedía era Kikuchi, el otro Pareja, y la hermana. Hay gente que pagó hasta USD 50.000”, sostuvo Blumberg en ese momento. Y remarcó: “Hay que gente que pagó y hasta la usaron”.

Ahora, tras la polémica y una investigación judicial en marcha a manos del fiscal Ramiro González, Blumberg apuntó a Pablo Ansaloni, que hoy ocupa el quinto lugar en la lista de La Libertad Avanza en la provincia de Buenos Aires.

Ansaloni es sindicalista y ya ocupó una banca en la Cámara baja, entre 2017 y 2021. En aquel momento en alianza con Juntos por el Cambio.

¿Qué hace ese Ansaloni en el quinto puesto? Procesado, enriquecimiento ilícito, intento de homicidio contra su chofer”, lamentó Blumberg. Y agregó: “Habría pagado para tener fueros” porque tiene causas en trámite. Es más, Blumberg dijo que “están investigando la lista completa”.

Cuando trascendió que integraba la lista de Milei, se filtró un video viejo de Ansaloni donde tuvo comentarios antisemitas.

 