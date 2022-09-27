“Bolsonaro está nerviosho”: los afiches porteños a favor de Lula

Los afiches fueron realizados por el histórico “equipo de difusión” de José “Pepe” Albistur.

En la recta final de la campaña presidencial en Brasil, la ciudad de Buenos Aires amaneció con carteles a favor de uno de los candidatos: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, dos veces presidente, que busca imponerse ante Bolsonaro.

Los afiches fueron realizados por el histórico “equipo de difusión” de José “Pepe” Albistur, ex secretario de Medios de Néstor Kirchner y dueño del departamento donde vivía Alberto Fernández antes de asumir como presidente.

De hecho, los afiches pro PT de Brasil tienen una marca registrada de Néstor: su famoso “qué te pasa Clarín, estás nerviosho” dicho en una conferencia de prensa que Albistur ahora reconvirtió contra el rival de Lula: Bolsonaro.

Pero a decir de los últimos acontecimientos, no sería así: el que faltó al segundo debate televisado no fue Bolsonaro sino Lula, que argumentó “problemas de agenda”. Tal vez no fue para no arriesgar la ventaja que le dan las encuestas.

Como sea, el kirchnerismo apuesta mucho a que Lula vuelva a Planalto para que le transfiera casi como por arte de magia la épica perdida de la “década ganada” cuando falta poco más de año para las elecciones en la Argentina.