Bonelli le pasó factura a Jorge Macri

Marcelo Bonelli debió conformarse con un solo debate en a Dos Voces, el de los vice presidentes . Pretendía también que se pudiera transmitir por esa señal del debate de Jefes de Gobierno. Anticipando lo que se viene , remarcó que ese debate se cayó por excusas que puso el ganador de las PASO en la ciudad, Jorge Macri.  “Siempre nos puso alguna excusa “, pasó factura Marcelo.