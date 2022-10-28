Bonelli y Nelson una dupla por debate en Brasil

TN se sumará con estos dos profesionales destacados al análisis del último debate de las elecciones en Brasil. Lula aventaja por poco a Bolsonaro.

Marcelo Bonelli y Nelson Castro harán dupla esta noche en TN para analizar el último debate presidencial entre Lula y el actual mandatario Jair Bolsonaro. Marcelo es el periodista de mayor experiencia en debates presidenicales. Castro ha reseteado su carrera agregado un expertice de corresponsal internacional. La dupla promete seriedad en un debate que transmitirá , por derechos adquiridos, el gigante de brasil TV O Globo.

Además, la transmisión de TN contará con su enviada a Brasil, Carolina Amoroso. Habrá traducción simultanea del debate para no perder detalle. Lso productores ejecutivos del canal mantuvieron contactos permanetes con sus pares de la televisión brasileña, ultimando todos los detalles.

La segunda vuelta está muy ajustada . Según los reciente sondeos , Lula aventaja a su rival por tan solo 5 puntos. El deabte televisivo puede ser determinante.