Boudou fue a ver a Cristina pero lo corrieron del palco vip

El ex vicepresidente estuvo en el acto en Pilar donde reapareció Cristina Kirchner. Amado Boudou llegó temprano y se la pasó firmando banderas y camisetas como si fuera un rock star. El dato curioso es que se tuvo que correr del palco vip.

Cuando la transmisión oficial mostró ese VIP del polideportivo de Pilar, Boudou ya no estaba allí. Al lado de Leopoldo Moreau se ubicó Oscar Parrilli y otros dirigentes del cristinismo duro, como Cristina Álvarez Rodríguez, Mayra Mendoza y Axel Kicillof entre otros.

A Boudou lo habían corrido varios asientos más lejos del foco de las cámaras, junto con Domínguez y Sacnun.

Luis D’Elía se quejó en su cuenta de Twitter.