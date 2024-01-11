Branca filmó el nuevo romance del que es padrino

Diego Brancatelli hizo el trabajo de chimentero amigo. En medio de una jugada de amigos en su casa de Nordelta, el periodista k filmó a Daniel Osvaldo a los besos con su compañera de C5N, Daniela Ballestero. El video fue insumo preferencial en los programas de espectáculo ya que restaba la confirmación del romance.

 