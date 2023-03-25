Brancatelli chicaneó a Duggan: “Nos peleamos mucho por política”

Diego Brancatelli, que se auto denomina el periodista más puteado de los últimos diez años, estuvo en Duro De Domar y se permitió chicanear a Pablo Duggan. “No peleabamos mucho por política y por fútbol, hoy nos encuentra más unido en algunos caminos”, dijo, dando a entender que Duggan tuvo una etapa muy anti K, cuando criticaba la corrupción kirchnerista.