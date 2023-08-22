Brancatelli criticó el anuncio del romance de Milei

Diego Brancatelli salió con los tapones de punta tras el anuncio del supuesto romance de Javier Milei con Fátima Flores. “Bien del Menemismo. Frivolizar a un Candidato con su nueva Novia. Famosa y querida por “el Pueblo”. Quieren humanizar a Milei. Desviar el foco. Quieren distraerte. No te comas la curva. Es una estrategia de campaña. Otra vez Fátima es funcional a una campaña política”, puso en un tuit.