Brancatelli denunció amenazas contra su hijo y detuvieron al agresor

El periodista ultra K hizo la denuncia en la Justicia.

Diego Brancatelli abrió el programa Argenzuela en C5N contando una historia que lleva al menos tres meses. Según dijo, recibió una serie de amenazas a través de las redes sociales. “Estoy acostumbrado pero esta vez pasaron un límite, se metieron con mi familia y mi hijo”, arrancó contando.

El agresor, que utilizaba una cuenta trucha y vive en Derqui (Pilar), terminó detenido. Uno de los mensajes que le mandó a Brancatelli era la imagen de su hijo con un mensaje que decía “Lo vamos a violar“. No fue el único mensaje. “Te vamos a matar”, fue otra amenaza.

La Policía allanó su domicilio este martes y le secuestró el teléfono, donde le encontraron la cuenta de Instagram que utilizaba para amenazar a Brancatelli. El hombre es empleado del Hospital Austral, según contó el periodista.

Las amenazas eran casi cotidianas. El límite fue la amenaza sobre su hijo.

 