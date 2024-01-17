Brancatelli dijo que Milei es un “error histórico”

Diego Brancatelli explotó después de escuchar a Javier Milei en el foro de Davos, donde sorprendió con un discurso agresivo. “LLegará el día que recordaremos este error histórico llamado Javier Milei, como una anécdota triste y oscura. No puedo creer que nos Gobierne este tipo y su hna tarotista”, arrancó.

Y siguió: “Rodeado de personajes sacados de una ficción. Q nos haga pasar tanta vergüenza ante los ojos del Mundo”.